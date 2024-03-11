Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Sysco worth $89,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $80.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

