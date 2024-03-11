Royal Bank of Canada Sells 141,991 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Sysco worth $89,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.



