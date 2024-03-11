Royal Bank of Canada Sells 202,423 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202,423 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of National Grid worth $83,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 85,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Grid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 214,919 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 0.1 %

NGG opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NGG

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.