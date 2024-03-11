Royal Bank of Canada Sells 208,310 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 208,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $74,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

