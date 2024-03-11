Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,292 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Howmet Aerospace worth $70,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $67.74 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

