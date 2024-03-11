Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,523 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $83,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $227.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

