Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,546 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of IQVIA worth $90,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $257.18 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.75.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

