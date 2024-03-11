Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,571 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

