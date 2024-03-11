Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,571 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ventas
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
