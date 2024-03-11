Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 53.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $310.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $329.43.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,465. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

