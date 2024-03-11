Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,672 shares of company stock worth $7,493,252. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $425.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

