Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after buying an additional 267,417 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.56 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

