Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,451 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $23.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

