Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.