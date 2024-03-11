Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,130 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $161.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.71.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

