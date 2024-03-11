Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,088 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Coupang Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

