Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,765 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.