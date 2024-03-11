Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 28,173 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Kellanova worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE K opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,735,238 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

