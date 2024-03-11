Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,875 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 285,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 82,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

