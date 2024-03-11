Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,898 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TER opened at $106.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

