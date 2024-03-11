Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,734 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $119.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

