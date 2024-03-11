Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 64,725 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,140 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

