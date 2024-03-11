Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $119.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.