Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $161.35 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average of $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

