Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $34,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $295.24 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

