Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 64.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $185.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

