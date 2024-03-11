Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Garmin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,394. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

