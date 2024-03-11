Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.06 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

