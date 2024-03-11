Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $171.57 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

