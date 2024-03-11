Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.42 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

