Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 144 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $420.48 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,150 shares of company stock valued at $17,070,046. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.