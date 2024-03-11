Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 17,342 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Vistra Trading Down 1.9 %

VST opened at $60.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

