Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,657 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $115.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

