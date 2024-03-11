Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,140 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

