Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

