RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 919,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RXO by 299.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RXO by 151.5% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 243,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of RXO by 325.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 522.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

