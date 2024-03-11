Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $78.78 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

