Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,335 shares of company stock worth $797,120. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

