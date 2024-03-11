SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Mary S. Chan Sells 1,977 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SBA Communications Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $223.70 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SBAC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 255,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Read More
