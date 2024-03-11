Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Schneider National worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.