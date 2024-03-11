Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,100 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of LendingClub worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LC opened at $8.07 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $891.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

