Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average of $200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

