Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,122 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 503,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 3.3 %

POWI opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

