Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

