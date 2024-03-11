Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,307 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 40.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.68%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

