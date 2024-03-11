Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Avidity Biosciences worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

RNA opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

