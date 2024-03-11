Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261,236 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $112.82 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

