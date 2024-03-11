Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $134.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.