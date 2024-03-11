Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,302,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 932,801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 693,069 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,339,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,130,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,176,000 after buying an additional 715,130 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

