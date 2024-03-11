Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,157 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $176.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

