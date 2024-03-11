Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMC. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UMC opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

